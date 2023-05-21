License of 53 pesticide shops canceled in Aligarh, shops will not be able to open without degree and diploma course

Aligarh. In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, the Agriculture Department has taken major action on pesticide shops. Firms and licenses of 53 pesticide shops in the district have been cancelled. In fact, in the financial year 2022-23, information was sought regarding permission to buy and sell chemicals related to agriculture to pesticide shopkeepers. Which was not made available by the shopkeepers. Due to which the Agriculture Department has taken action. Information was sought on draft Forms 10, 11 and 12 regarding sale and purchase. But, due to not being informed, the license has been canceled banning the sale and distribution of insecticide chemicals. District Agricultural Defense Officer Amit Jaiswal said that no form was submitted for renewal by the pesticide shopkeepers. Due to which the licenses of 53 pesticide shopkeepers have been cancelled.

Will not be able to open shop without degree and diploma course

However, now the pesticide shop cannot be opened easily. For this, the shopkeeper should have a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, chemistry, zoology or botany from a recognized university. who do not have a degree. They have to do one year diploma course. Certificate courses are also being run on the instructions of the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India. Now action is being taken even on selling pesticides without diploma. In this regard, the Agriculture Department fills many types of forms to renew the licenses of the shops.

Licenses of these shops were canceled

Saanvi Agro Product India Sihor Bamwa Panaiti Aligarh Arpit Krishi Seva Kendra Kasganj Road Jalali Kisan Seva Kendra Amrauli Samastpur Kota Aligarh Mohit Traders Chandaus Bhawna Traders Tehra Mode Aligarh Krishak Sambruddhi Kendra Ghazipur Aligarh IFFDC Krishak Seva Kendra Gangiri Road Kasimpur Sharp Fertilizers Uttara Atrauli Aligarh, Shiv Khad Beej Bhandar Nehra Aligarh, Kunal Traders Zarara Khair Aligarh, Yash Pesticides & Fertilizers Chuharpur, Kisan Beej Bhandar Bhamauri Aligarh, Satya Beej Bhandar Mohsanpur Atrauli, Satguru Enterprises Kaudiyaganj Aligarh, Kanhaiya Trending Company Opposite Fire Station Atrauli , Om Kisan Seva Kendra Jirauli Dhoom Singh Aligarh, Chaudhary Kisan Seva Kendra Varauli, Anshika Agrotech Kareka Iglas Aligarh

Action taken on these shops

Dixit Kisan Seva Kendra Nah Atrauli, Veer Bhagat Singh Agro Tech Palsada Tappal, Rajkamal Seeds Barauli, Tulsi Seeds and Pesticide Gaumat Road Shiwala, Aman Trends Daurau Mode Bhopal Nagariya Aligarh, Aarushi Krishi Care Kendra Jamalgarhi Ramghat Road Aligarh, Pradhan Krishi Seva Kendra Maynath, Kisan Khad Bhandar Kumrau Gangiri Aligarh, IFFDC Hajiyapur, IFFDC Bhadrai Vujurg Gangiri, Military Fertilizer Bhandar Vaijla Atrauli, Shiv Pesticide Bhandar Varla Mode Aligarh, Shri Radhe Krishna Seed Bhandar Ahmedpur Aligarh, Madhukhad Seed Bhandar Gangagarh Aligarh, Om Krishi Seva Kendra Saathni Iglas, Iqwal Khad Seed Store Piploi Varla Road Aligarh, Anjali Fertilizers Sofa Chowki Aligarh, Gayatri Khad Seed Store Veedha Nagar Aligarh

Action taken at these shops

Gunnu Kisan Seva Kendra Kakaithal Ramghat Road Atrauli, Om Karata Kisan Seva Kendra Bhakraula Mathura Road Aligarh, Kanha Agricultural Service Center Kauchod Maud Kamalpur, Sharma Fertilizer Seed Store Haivatpur Nagaria Aligarh, Baburam Rajendra Prasad Atrauli, Gupta Fertilizer Store Kaimthal Road Murwar, Agricultural Service Center Nagla Bhood Dadaun Aligarh, Chauhan Agri Clinic and Agri Business Nagla Padam, Bhoomi Khad and Seed Store Chharra Road Atrauli, Rajput Fertilizer Seed Store Pikhlauni Panaiti Aligarh, Balaji Kisan Seva Kendra Dadaun, Vrij Kisan Seva Kendra Nagla Sartaj Akrawad, Toys Kisan Seva Kendra Nauhati Madrak, Kisan Seva Kendra Vajota, Saanvi Agro Products India Sihor Vamba Panaiti Aligarh, Renu Singh Kisan Seva Kendra Varla, Sudarshan Agro Industries Lodha Aligarh.

Report- Alok Singh Aligarh

