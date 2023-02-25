February 25, 2023, 16:40 – BLiTZ – News US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis expressed concern that the habit of American politicians to listen to the opinion of retired generals could lead to an escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to a nuclear catastrophe. 19fortyfive writes about it.

According to the officer, the military, who once held high positions, cannot correctly assess the risks in the current circumstances.

Davis cites examples of “catastrophically wrong” predictions made by former generals such as David Petraeus, Mark Clark and Ben Hodges, who erroneously predicted a Ukrainian victory in the conflict.

The expert notes that the American military elite is missing a lot of facts that cast doubt on the idea of ​​​​Ukraine’s victory in the conflict. Many weapons and equipment promised by NATO will not be delivered all at once, but in parts over several years. The amount of Western support in words is often more significant than in deeds.

American retired generals, according to Davis, mistakenly think they are dealing with leaders of small states who cannot do significant harm to the US or NATO. However, as the expert notes, Vladimir Putin is the leader of a nuclear power, and a conflict with him can lead to catastrophic consequences.

Western politicians continue to build up military assistance to Ukraine and talk about the need for its victory on the battlefield. At the same time, the Kremlin says that military assistance will not bring a solution to the conflict and will only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.