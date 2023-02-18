February 18, 2023, 14:54 – BLiTZ – News

Military political scientist Lieutenant Colonel Oleg Ivannikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to stigmatize Russian soldiers who are taken prisoner and shoot them if they are taken prisoner again. URA.RU writes about it.

Ivannikov noted that such a stigma would allow Ukrainian nationalists to recognize secondary prisoners and apply extreme measures of social protection to them, namely, execution.

The lieutenant colonel called this method a demonstration of fascist inclinations and noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine carry out fingerprinting and, possibly, take DNA from each prisoner. The political scientist believes that such actions violate any legislation and should be discussed at the UN platform.

If the prosecution and investigation authorities of Russia confirm such cases, the perpetrators should be held accountable in accordance with international law.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.