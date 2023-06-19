Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi inspected the arrangements on both the routes of Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur, June 19 (Hindustan Times). Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Amarnath Yatra. He inspected the arrangements on both the routes of the yatra. He was briefed about the multi-layered security arrangements for night vigil.

The Amarnath Yatra takes place annually through two routes, from Baltal in Ganderbal (the southern route) and from Pahalgam in Anantnag district (the northern route). This time also this yatra will start from July 01 for a period of two months. Along with reviewing the preparations, the Army Commander inspected the arrangements on both the routes. During this, he was briefed about the multi-layered security arrangements for night surveillance through night vision devices, snipers, drone system, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, counter IED equipment, vehicle repair and recovery.

He was informed that teams are being deployed to ensure smooth movement of the convoy and coordination with civic agencies to make the journey incident free. He was also shown the arrangements made by the teams of BRO, Indian Air Force and High Altitude Warfare School. Army officials said that the road to the holy cave shrine is almost clear for the pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath pilgrimage. The Army has made preparations on both the routes in coordination with civil administration, NGOs and other agencies.

It was also informed that several medical contingents are being deployed round the clock at various places with special arrangements for oxygen cylinders and control rooms. Various civil aviation agencies have been involved to provide air travel facilities to the devotees. The Army has established helipads at several places for medical emergencies and to meet other air lift requirements. The Army has also set up adequate tenting facilities and several yatri camps along with provision of special winter clothing to provide accommodation and comfort during the holy yatra.

Based on the experiences of cloudburst during Amarnath Yatra last year, civilian rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will be systematically deployed to mitigate any kind of disaster. Earth movers will also be kept at several places along the way for emergencies. Uninterrupted communication network has also been made operational on both the routes. Contingents of SFF will also look after the security of the people. In addition, coordination has been done with all civil agencies including joint training, joint operations, joint exercises and mock drills.