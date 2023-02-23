A howitzer self-propelled artillery platoon under the command of Lieutenant Maxim Sashchenko performed artillery support for Russian motorized rifle units that were advancing on the positions of Ukrainian nationalists. Under the conditions of enemy counterattacks, the combat work of the platoon did not stop. On Friday, February 24, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

During the battle with the nationalists, Lieutenant Sashchenko competently ensured the withdrawal of artillery crews from under return fire. During the offensive, the platoon’s artillery strikes destroyed one towed artillery piece and up to 10 nationalists.

Aimed artillery strikes deprived the enemy of combat capability. The nationalists left their positions. Thus, the task of advancing Russian troops deep into the enemy defenses was completed.

During a special military operation, the transportation and reloading department under the command of Captain Dmitry Lisenkin delivered rockets for the division’s combat vehicles. For the sake of an uninterrupted supply of ammunition, work was carried out as close as possible to enemy territories.

Captain Lisenkin personally participated in the delivery of ammunition to the line of contact, during the marches he provided reliable protection, which contributed to the successful completion of combat and special tasks.

The day before, February 23, the Russian Defense Ministry told how the head of the communications platoon, Sergeant Daniil Romanov, ended up in a convoy of Russian units near the bridge over the river when the enemy suddenly attacked. During one of the volleys, the bridge along which the Russian troops planned to pass was destroyed.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.