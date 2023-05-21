life consecration of 9 deities in gorakhnath temple cm yogi gave full sacrifice in mahayagya aks

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Janta Darbar on Sunday, the third day of Gorakhpur tour, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed life consecration of 9 new deities in Gorakhnath temple. Completed. Religious rituals for the consecration of the deities started in two phases in the new temples built in Gorakhnath temple Shri Hanuman, Shri Ram Darbar, Shri Radha Krishna, Shri Dashavatar Vishnu, Shri Santoshi Mata, Shri Navagraha Temple, Shri Chhathi Mata, Shri Bal Devi happened. Goraksh Peethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had come to Gorakhnath temple on Friday. He continuously participated in all the rituals.