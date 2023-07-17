Life imprisonment to 3 convicts in the case of giving intelligence information of Indian Army to ISI

Ahmedabad, July 17 (Hindustan Times). Ahmedabad Sessions Court’s special court has sentenced three convicts to life imprisonment in the case of sending secret information of the country’s army to Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. Two of the three convicts in the case, Sirajuddin and Mohammad Ayyub, are residents of Jalalpur in Ahmedabad and one convict, Naushad Ali, is a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. All three were arrested by the District Crime Branch of Ahmedabad in the year 2012.

Judge AR Patel said in the judgment that under IPC 121, such convicts can be punished with death penalty or life imprisonment, but in this case no citizen of the country has been harmed, so it is not the rarest of rare case. may be considered. That’s why the death penalty is not being given. The accused were sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 121, 120B of IPC 1860, 10 years imprisonment under Section 123, 14 years imprisonment under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and Section 66 of the IT Act 200 . Apart from this, a fine of Rs 5-5 thousand was also imposed.

Public prosecutor Bharat Patni said that in this case, the court examined a total of 75 witnesses. According to the case, Sirajuddin, a resident of Jamalpur in Ahmedabad, had gone to Karachi in Pakistan in the year 2007 and met an ISI agent there. On the other hand, Naushad Ali of Rajasthan went to Hyderabad in Pakistan in the year 2009 and met ISI agents Taimur and Tahir. Crime Branch had arrested Sirajuddin and Mohammad Ayyub alias Shakir Shaikh while they were going to collect the money. The Crime Branch had taken screen shots of the cyber cafes from where the accused had withdrawn the money. The accused used to send information about the country’s army to Pakistan’s ISI, for which they used to get money. He had received a total of Rs 2 lakh from ISI including 1.96 lakh through Western Union money transfer and 6 thousand through MoneyGram.

During the investigation of the house of Ahmedabad resident Sirajuddin, a map of Ahmedabad Cantonment was recovered from his house. At the same time, Naushad, a resident of Rajasthan, used to receive money by sending information about Jodhpur Cantonment and BSF Headquarters to ISI. All three did recce of Rajasthan, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar military camps and sent intelligence to ISI for 3 years.