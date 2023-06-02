Life imprisonment to 90-year-old man after 42 years for killing 10 Dalits in UP

Lucknow: Forty-two years after 10 Dalits were shot dead for complaining against an upper-caste ration shop owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, a local court in Firozabad has sentenced the lone surviving accused to life imprisonment. . The accused is 90 years old. Nine others accused of the crime died during the lengthy trial. Government Counsel (DGC), Rajeev Upadhyay Priyadarshi said, “The case was transferred to Firozabad in 2021 and decided accordingly.”

50,000 was fined

DG Rajeev Upadhyay Priyadarshi said, “Ganga Dayal, the only surviving accused in this 42-year-old case, was alive on the day of judgment (May 31, 2023). She was sentenced to life imprisonment by District Judge Harveer Singh.” The District and Sessions Court of Firozabad gave its verdict on Wednesday. The case was heard in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate and then in the court of the District and Sessions Judge of Mainpuri. Dayal was convicted for the murder. Sentenced to life imprisonment. 50,000 fine was imposed. The accused was also convicted for attempt to murder and sentenced to 10 years in jail and a fine of ₹ 5,000.

The incident happened in Sadhupur village of Shikohabad in 1981.

The DGC said, “The murder took place in Sadhupur village of Shikohabad police station area in December 1981. The cause of enmity was a complaint lodged by some Dalit villagers against the owner of a ration shop, who along with his nine accomplices took revenge and attacked his house. fired indiscriminately on these people who were cooking food in. He said that a railway official had called the police about the murder incident at Shikohabad police station after getting information from Sadhupur village headman Muni Chandra.