Life imprisonment to the mother and her lover who killed the father with the testimony of the innocent daughter in Bareilly, know the whole matter

Bareilly. On the testimony of a 6-year-old innocent daughter in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced the mother and the woman’s lover to life imprisonment for killing her father. Along with this, a fine of 20-20 thousand has also been imposed on both the accused. The victim daughter got this justice in just 372 days. Sanjay Gupta, a resident of Vaishno Dham Colony of Subhashnagar police station area of ​​the city, lived with his wife Jyoti and children. Additional District Public Prosecutor (ADGC), Sachin Jaiswal told the media that 34-year-old small businessman Sanjay Gupta lived in Bareilly city with his wife Jyoti, 31, and daughter Nishi.

Innocent daughter Nishi told the story of the incident

On June 2 last year, Jyoti told her brother-in-law Dinesh Gupta that Sanjay had died in his sleep. On reaching Sanjay’s house, Dinesh and his father found some injury marks on the body. Innocent daughter Nishi told her uncle and grandfather that her father was strangled with a ‘dupatta’ by her mother with the help of a person named Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Bareilly. Police took the dead body in possession and sent it to postmortem. Sanjay’s murder was confirmed in this. However, the accused denied killing Sanjay. But Nishi had told about seeing the crime from the window of her room. She stood by her statement before the court. He told how his father who was sleeping. His mother and Abbas were murdered.

Life imprisonment with a fine of 20-20 thousand rupees

Innocent daughter Nishi also told how Abbas killed her. The ADGC said, when he got up and tried to protest, he was hit with a stick. After this Sanjay fainted. And then did not wake up again. The daughter of the deceased also told the court that Abbas often used to meet the mother at home in the absence of the father. From this it was inferred that Sanjay Gupta was murdered by his wife after she came to know of his illegal relationship. In this murder case, the daughter’s testimony has played a major role in life imprisonment. Taking the matter seriously, Honorable Judge Tabrez Ahmed sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

Report- Muhammad Sajid Bareilly