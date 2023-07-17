Like Ishaan of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shakti Arora has also gone through the pain of heartbreak.

star plus serials ‘Lost in someone’s love’ has gained a loyal fan following with its interesting and funny plot. The twists and turns and high octane drama shown in the show have always kept the viewers glued to their television screens. The makers of the show recently released a promo and announced a new chapter with a new storyline and three new characters, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh.

What did Ishaan say on heartbreak

The latest track revolves around Ishaan, Savi and Riva. When Ishaan and Riva were giving a chance to love, Ishaan goes through the feeling of heartbreak for the first time. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see the ups and downs in the lives of Ishaan, Riva and Savi. Will Ishaan give love a second chance? Speaking about his first heartbreak, Shakti Arora, who plays Ishaan, said, “Heartbreak is always very personal. When I read Ishaan’s script, where Ishaan is heartbroken, the nuances, his speaking and acting. There’s a huge change in his mannerisms, demeanor and emotions. I hooked up with it immediately – from the time I had my first heartbreak. Much the same thing I went through. A lot changes in you .

Shakti Arora said – I hope the audience…

Shakti Arora further said, I hope that the audience will feel as much connection with Ishaan as I do and will also get connected with the emotional rollercoaster that Ishaan goes through. Heartbreak is very frustrating and confusing because you don’t know how to deal with it all. You go into a dark cave from where you do not know the way out. Plus, it turns out to be a life-changing moment. After this the person becomes more mature and he realizes what he wants in a relationship and what he does not. Love holds more value than just risking heartbreak.

Lost in someone's love Leap has come

Significantly, Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar is one of the most popular shows on television. Recently this show has taken a leap of 20 years. Due to which many new faces are associated with the show. These days the story is revolving around Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma. However, even after the leap, the story continues on the love triangle mode. Which was the basis of the story even before the leap. Because of which this show is also a victim of trolling many times. Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpai, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parveen. The show is shown on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday at 8 pm.

