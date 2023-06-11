Like Karnataka, Congress will get the blessings of ‘Mahakal’ in Madhya Pradesh too! Know what DK Shivkumar said

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. shivkumar Ne Ujjain Mahakal Temple Visited in after that he Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh Talked on. Shivkumar, who reached MP on a two-day visit, said that look, let us not discuss emotional issues. We only discuss development issues. Emotional issues have no value. On the assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year, he said that the people of Madhya Pradesh have made up their mind to elect a government with a full and clear majority while deciding on a change in power. Targeting the present BJP government of Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Kumar said that the people of the state have seen the ‘double engine government’ and the ‘Operation Lotus’ government and this government has failed.

After visiting the Mahakal temple, D.K. Shivakumar said that with the blessings of Mahakaleshwar, he has got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka in the form of a government. I had come here even before the elections. Today we are starting a wonderful program, free buses will be provided for all the women of Karnataka. He said that we are going to implement all the five promises made to the people of Karnataka.

#WATCH , Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Di53mkizoN

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 11, 2023



Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that the Congress government in the state does not want to get into “polarizing issues” and leaves this chapter for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shiv Kumar, who came on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, spoke to the media at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport in Indore and said that we should not discuss emotional issues. We only discuss development issues. Emotional issues have no value. Earlier, Shivkumar offered prayers at the famous Pitambara Peeth located in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

We don’t want to get into polarizing issues

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka was asked at the Indore airport whether the Congress government in the state was going to remove the chapters related to Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, from the school curriculum. Shiv Kumar said that India is a country full of diversities. We do not want to get into polarizing issues. We leave this chapter to the BJP. When asked whether the land allegedly handed over to the Sangh or its affiliated organizations by the previous BJP government in Karnataka was being considered, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all such matters are being discussed by the minister of the concerned department in the state. are viewed.

It is important to maintain peace in Karnataka

Discuss here that the Congress, in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections, had said that it was against “organisations like Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) that spread hatred between communities on the basis of caste and religion”. Committed to take “strong and decisive action”. The manifesto said that this action would also include “sanctions” against such organizations.

#WATCH , ,"Mahakaleshwar has given us a govt to serve, the people of Karnataka, I had come here before the election as well…today we’re launching a great programme, free buses for all the women of Karnataka. We’re going to implement all 5 promises that were given":Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/EuGY9zkXjq

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 11, 2023



When asked if the Congress government in the state has any plans to implement this promise and ban Bajrang Dal, Shiv Kumar evaded a direct answer, saying that Karnataka is a progressive state and peace in the state is important for the state government. Maintaining is important. He, however, said that if any organization tried to create disturbance in the state, appropriate steps would be taken.

with language input