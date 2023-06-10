Like Kerala and Karnataka, the ‘water bell’ started ringing in government schools of Jharkhand, know its benefits

Water bells are ringing in government schools of Jharkhand.

Doctors believe that drinking sufficient amount of water is necessary for the better health of children. In today’s lifestyle, children have also become very busy.

Water bells are ringing in government schools of Jharkhand.

When children fall ill, there is a lack of water in them. Due to this, they become weak physically as well as mentally. This decision has been taken only for the better health of the students.

Water bells are ringing in government schools of Jharkhand.

Water bells are ringing three times in government schools of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. The first bell rings as soon as the class returns after the school assembly.

Water bells are ringing in government schools of Jharkhand.

The second bell rings half an hour before the lunch break and the third bell rings at the end of the class which starts after the lunch break i.e. after 25 minutes.

Water bells are ringing in government schools of Jharkhand.

The special thing is that a special signal of the water bell has been prepared. In this the bell is rung only three times. Children have been instructed to bring regular water bottles.

Water bells are ringing in government schools of Jharkhand.

Many schools have made arrangements for earthen pots in the classrooms so that the children do not have to go out in the sun to drink water in the hot summer.

Water bells are ringing in government schools of Jharkhand.

Children drink water in their own bottles during the water bell at Balakrishna Plus 2 school. The children who do not bring bottles are drinking water from the water purifier kept in the school.

Water bells are ringing in government schools of Jharkhand.

Water pitchers have been specially placed in all the classes in the Government Middle School, Kokar. Social workers and teachers cooperated here. In one or two classes, the children themselves have made arrangements for pitchers.