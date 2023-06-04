Lionel Messi could not win team PSG in his Farewell match, took farewell amid hooting of the audience

For Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Lionel Messi played their last match on Saturday and had to face defeat. Messi could not win his team in his farewell match. Clermont beat PSG 3-2. After the defeat, the audience booed fiercely. Although PSG french league The title has already been named after him. PSG President Nasser Al Khelfi said that Messi had an important contribution in PSG. We wish him and his family all the best for the future.

After the defeat, the audience booed

Argentina’s star striker Lionel Messi played his last match for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) amidst ‘hooting’ of the audience. The PSG supporters showed no respect for Messi and the audience ‘hooted’ him when the announcer announced the star player’s name. A few minutes later Messi entered the field smiling with his three children.

Messi thanked the audience

He later told PSG’s website, ‘I express my gratitude to the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future. While Messi was there, PSG won the French League and the French Champions Trophy twice in these two seasons. Messi has meanwhile scored 32 goals and assisted 35 goals in all competitions for the club.

Messi will join Saudi club

The World Cup-winning captain of Argentina did not extend his contract with PSG. He is now likely to play in Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United and joined the Saudi Arabian club last year. Ronaldo is associated with the most expensive contract of his career with Al Nasr. Although till now he has not shown any special feat in this.