Liquor allowed in Delhi Metro? Learn about this new rule

If you are fond of drinking alcohol, then this news is useful for you. Yes… Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has amended the rules, in which the new rule regarding liquor has been made. According to the rules, permission has been given to carry two sealed bottles of liquor per person inside the metro. In this regard, the concerned officials gave information on Friday. However, he has clarified that drinking alcohol inside the metro premises is still banned.

This information has been given by DMRC. In response to a question, a statement has been issued and it has been said that till now there was a ban on carrying liquor in any service of Delhi Metro except the Airport Express Line. However, the list was later reviewed by a committee comprising officials from CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and DMRC, the statement further said. After this it was amended. As per the revised list, permission has been given to carry two sealed bottles of liquor per person on the Delhi Metro, similar to the Airport Express Line.

legal action will be taken

DMRC said that metro passengers are requested to follow the etiquette while traveling. It should not happen that any of your actions cause trouble to others. It has been clarified by an officer that if a passenger is found behaving indecently under the influence of alcohol, he will not be spared. Appropriate action will be taken against him under relevant provisions of law.

People’s reaction is coming

After this news came to the fore, continuous reaction of the people is coming to the fore. Some are speaking in support of this while some people are seen talking against this rule.