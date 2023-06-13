Liquor ban may also be implemented in Chhattisgarh! Monsoon session will start from July 18

Raipur : In Chhattisgarh, the four-day monsoon session of the Vidhansabha will start from July 18, 2023. This session will run from 18 to 21 July. According to media reports, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel may announce several populist schemes during the last assembly session in the election year. It is being discussed in the report that the Baghel government of Chhattisgarh may announce regularization of irregular employees working in various departments during the four-day assembly. Along with this, during this assembly session, the government can also announce on important social issues like liquor ban on the lines of Bihar.

Governor issued notification

According to media reports, a notification has also been issued by Chhattisgarh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan for the last assembly session of the election year. Top officials of the assembly secretariat told the media that this would be the last session of the fifth assembly. For this, the members of the Legislative Assembly can submit their respective questions online. It is being told that MLAs and officials who have done excellent work during this session can also be honored.

Proposals approved

There is also news that Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan has approved the proposals related to the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is discussed that the Baghel government of Chhattisgarh may announce to regularize irregular employees working in various departments during the four-day assembly. Along with this, during this assembly session, the government can also announce on important social issues like liquor ban across the state.

Opposition demands 10-day session

At the same time, there is also news that the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Narayan Chandel, has demanded to extend the monsoon session from four days to 10 days. For this, he has also written a letter to the Speaker and the Government. He said that the people’s representatives will not be able to put their points on the floor of the House in the session of the Vidhansabha which will be held for such a short time. He said that the monsoon session of the assembly should be of at least 10 days.