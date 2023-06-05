Liquor mafia in Bihar did not even leave the cemetery, made the grave a bunker to hide liquor

Complete prohibition is in force in Bihar, but the liquor mafia keeps inventing new ways to smuggle liquor. Now a new case has come from Rohtas district. Where on Monday, the police recovered 25 liters of country liquor from a grave in the cemetery of the historic Alawal Khan tomb under South Darigaon police station area of ​​Sasaram city. After which the police registered a case and is engaged in identifying the smugglers. Darigaon Police Station President Santosh Kumar Singh gave this information.

25 liters of country liquor recovered

The police station chief told that the smugglers had hidden 25 liters of country liquor in a grave in the cemetery, which has been seized. Smugglers are being searched. Significantly, on Monday morning someone walking saw the carved grave. As soon as this information spread, a large number of people gathered in the cemetery.

People had to say that what is the administration and the police doing for the last six-seven years? There is total prohibition in the state. Despite this, liquor is being seized at various places. Now it is too much. Liquor was kept in the cemetery after digging a grave and the police came to know about it only when people told. Meanwhile, people made the video of sacks lying in the grave viral. The topic of discussion in the city remained throughout the day that now the cemetery will also have to be guarded.

made a bunker to hide liquor

According to information, liquor smugglers used the tomb as a bunker to hide liquor. There are hundreds of graves in the cemetery of Alawal Khan Tomb, one of these graves was made a bunker by smugglers to hide liquor. This tomb, hidden by the bushes, became a safe place for the businessmen. Liquor was also sold from here. After the information given by the people, this cleverness of the smugglers has been exposed.

