February 12, 2023, 02:14 – BLiTZ – News

Politician Alexander Pavlyuk, who took over the leadership of the Kyiv defensive line, pointed to the fact that the Lithuanian side sent Bofors L70 guns to the Nazis. Information about this spreads “MK”.

The text of this publication says that the work on the creation of anti-aircraft guns was built during the Second World War, and they began to be used more than 70 years ago.

The militants of the Kyiv regime hope that this type of weapon will allow them to defend their own infrastructure by hitting unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Recall that the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, shared information that, as part of an extensive missile attack on facilities located on Ukrainian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation managed to achieve each of the goals.

He drew attention to the fact that the defeat of these facilities made it possible to prevent the import of weapons and ammunition coming to the Kyiv regime from abroad into the battlefields. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

