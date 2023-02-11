Connect with us
Lithuania handed over Bofors L70 guns to Kyiv, created more than 70 years ago - OSN

News

Lithuania handed over Bofors L70 guns to Kyiv, created more than 70 years ago – News

Published on

February 12, 2023, 02:14 – BLiTZ – News

Politician Alexander Pavlyuk, who took over the leadership of the Kyiv defensive line, pointed to the fact that the Lithuanian side sent Bofors L70 guns to the Nazis. Information about this spreads “MK”.

The text of this publication says that the work on the creation of anti-aircraft guns was built during the Second World War, and they began to be used more than 70 years ago.

The militants of the Kyiv regime hope that this type of weapon will allow them to defend their own infrastructure by hitting unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Recall that the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, shared information that, as part of an extensive missile attack on facilities located on Ukrainian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation managed to achieve each of the goals.

He drew attention to the fact that the defeat of these facilities made it possible to prevent the import of weapons and ammunition coming to the Kyiv regime from abroad into the battlefields. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, MIT

News

Kerry Adler and son Josh involved in blackmailing UAE residents
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
To Top
%d bloggers like this: