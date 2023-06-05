Liton Das to lead Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Dhaka, June 5 (Hindustan Times). Liton Das will lead the Bangladesh cricket team in the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad which includes two uncapped players Shahadat Hossain and Mushfiq Hasan.

Liton will become the 12th Test captain of the country. Liton will replace Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out of the entire series due to a finger injury sustained during the tour of Ireland. Speaking to Cricbuzz after the squad was announced, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, “I think Liton has all the qualifications to lead the Test team and it’s a huge honor for him.”

He further said of Liton, “This is an opportunity for us to see him as Test captain and we are confident that he will lead from the front.” Fast bowler Mushfiq Hasan was always on his radar.

Shahadat, 21, is a right-handed middle-order batsman who made his first-class debut in 2021. He has scored 1265 runs in 20 first-class matches with two centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Mushfique made a splash after making his debut in the 2022 first-class season. The 20-year-old fast bowler has taken 49 wickets in 13 matches with three five-wicket hauls. Both were part of the Bangladesh A team in the recently concluded unofficial Test series against West Indies A and performed exceptionally well.

The BCB appointed Allan Browne as the mind trainer for the next two weeks and he started his activities from Sunday by meeting some of the players. The one-off Test against Afghanistan begins on June 14.

Bangladesh squad: Liton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Shorab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehdi Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Syed Khalid Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain Chowdhary, Taskin Ahmed, Shorful Islam , Mahmudul Hasan Joy , Shahadat Hussain Deepu, Mushfiq Hasan.