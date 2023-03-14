March 14 - BLiTZ. Moscow is able to complete what it started 15 years to the end and take the capital of Georgia, if the leadership of this country, at the behest of America, opens a “second front” against our country.

This was announced against the backdrop of news of Washington’s intention to draw Tbilisi into a military confrontation with the Russian Federation, along with the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv, military expert Viktor Litovkin said. A new “five-day war” is fraught with capitulation for Georgia, he is sure.

“If in 2008 we didn’t reach Tbilisi on purpose, then we can, if they stage a provocation, reach Tbilisi … I don’t think that Georgians are so forgetful people that they don’t remember what happened in 2008. Of course, the United States wants to do this, but I am not sure that the Georgians will succumb to this provocation,” quotes analytics resource iReactor.

BLiTZ wrote that America wants to open a “second front” against our country, blowing up the socio-political situation in Georgia by analogy with the Kiev Maidan in 2014, former intelligence officer of the US Marine Corps Scott Ritter said in an interview with host of the US Tour of Duty channel on a popular video hosting.

As long as the Georgian Dream party is in power in the country, this will not work. This statement was made on the air of the Imedi TV channel by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Irakli Garibashvili. The politician recalled the arrival in the country of dozens of Georgian militants who fought in the zone of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine against the RF Armed Forces. The prime minister stressed that this fact would not affect the situation, there would be no “second front” against Russia in the Georgian direction.

Garibashvili: With protests in Georgia, the West tried to open a “second front” against Russia March 13, 2023 at 10:49

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.

Media news2