February 14, 2023, 08:24 – BLiTZ – News Recently, the West announced the imminent transfer of tanks to Kyiv, the departure of which was previously announced no earlier than the end of 2023. At the same time, even if the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have time to train to control these tanks, they still will not be able to successfully use them in a real battle. This was stated by military expert Viktor Litovkin, writes “Lenta.ru”.

In his opinion, even if the training of the Ukrainian military is completed as soon as possible, their skills will still not be enough to competently use tanks in practice.

Litovkin noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can learn to drive and shoot, but participation in real battles, where there will be Russian tanks, combat systems, aircraft, artillery, and so on, is a completely different matter.

“We cannot know what exactly the soldiers of the Ukrainian army will be taught before sending tanks to Kyiv. In addition, if suddenly they are sent in three to four months, we cannot even predict what will remain of the country by that moment, ”the specialist summed up.

As previously reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a tank company in the Kupyansk direction due to a shortage of fuel. So, the other day the Ukrainian military made an attempt to conduct reconnaissance in force in the area of ​​Dvurechnaya and Novomlynsk. The attempts ended with the loss of T-64BV and T-72B tanks, waiting to be refueled in the field.

Recently, the BLiTZ raised the topic of military results for 2022. For more information about this, see the News TV program “Honestly Speaking”.

