February 15, 2023, 13:37 – BLiTZ – News When analyzing the intensity of shelling of the territories of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian army, it is possible to determine how much ammunition the enemy has left. Military expert Viktor Litovkin spoke about this relationship. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he stressed that the decrease in the number of strikes indicates that the Ukrainians have to save shells.

He added that for complete certainty, one should monitor the situation on the spot every day – then it will be possible to understand exactly at what point the stock of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will reach a critical point.

Litovkin did not rule out that the daily contradictory words of politicians in Ukraine may actually have been addressed to Western countries in order to show Ukrainian patrons that the lack of weapons and ammunition is becoming an increasingly acute problem in battle.

“When they say that there is not enough ammunition, it means that this is an appeal to the West about their supply, the more they supply, the better,” the specialist explained. In conclusion, he noted that although this approach is primitive, it works flawlessly for Kyiv.

Earlier, military blogger Aleksey Sukonkin spoke about the words of the speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty, who allowed the Ukrainian forces to “tactically retreat” from Bakhmut (Artemivsk). Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

