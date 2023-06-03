Live broadcast from Mars on YouTube for the first time, unseen glimpse of red planet

Darmstadt (Germany), 03 June (HS). Europe’s space agency European Space Agency (ESA) has succeeded in live streaming from Mars on YouTube for the first time. This live streaming showed an unseen glimpse of the Red Planet.

The European Space Agency has initiated live streaming from Mars to mark the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Mars Express orbiter. The objective of this exercise was to obtain more detailed three-dimensional images of the Martian surface. Historical live pictures of this streaming have also come to the fore. Because of this, people have got a chance to see this red planet closely. The space agency has also shared these pictures on its Twitter account.

James Godfrey, stationed at the Mission Control Center of the European Space Agency in Darmstadt, Germany, said that the photos coming from Mars are usually seen, which were taken some time ago. Through live transmission, we have been able to see this planet in real time. With this, people will be able to reach closer to this planet. He said that no one had seen such pictures of Mars in live streaming. He claimed that often the data and observations of the Red Planet happen when a spacecraft is not in direct contact with the Earth. So the photographs are stored until they are sent back.