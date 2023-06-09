Live in Relationship: Know what the law says before living in a live in relationship

Today Mumbai A news has come in which a 56-year-old man named Manoj Sahni has killed his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya. Not only this, he cut the dead body of his 32-year-old partner into 20 pieces and fed it to the dogs. A similar case came from Mehrauli area of ​​Delhi where shraddha walker His live-in partner Amin Poonawalla killed him and cut his body into 35 pieces.

negative view of society regarding live in relationship

The concept of live in partner is no longer shocking in the Indian society. Especially in big cities, two adults are forming a live-in relationship with consent and have been living together for years. But even today there is no positivity regarding this relation in the society. The trouble increases when the live-in partner starts showing authority or demanding. This situation is sometimes responsible for criminal incidents. In these circumstances, it is very important for both men and women to know what are the rights of the live in partner and who can be the live in partner.

A married person cannot be in a live in relationship

1. According to the Supreme Court, live in relationship is no longer illegal in India.

2. Only two adult people i.e. two persons above 18 years of age can live in live in relation.

3. To live in a live-in relationship, it is necessary for both the man and the woman to be unmarried.

4. If a married person lives in live-in, then it would be wrong by law.

5. A married person can live in a live-in only after divorce from the husband or wife.

6. People living in live-in can produce children, but they cannot adopt a child

7. Children born out of live-in get all legal rights.

physical relationship is necessary for alimony

8. If a woman separates after staying with a man for a few days and demands alimony, then it will be wrong. Live in relation should be of years for alimony. It is also necessary for them to live together under one roof and have a physical relationship. No alimony will be paid after the death of the partner.

If you have doubts about your live-in relationship and you feel that questions can arise on your relationship, then keep these documents with you. Rent agreement, joint bank account, partnership business or details of biological child so that if you have to prove live-in, you can do so. Therefore, keep all the necessary documents with you.

10. It has been proved by the High Court order that if any live in partners are in danger of life from their family members or any other then they can ask for police protection.

