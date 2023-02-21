Liverpool and Real Madrid have named the starting line-ups for the match of 1/8 finals of the Champions League

Spanish football club “Real” and English “Liverpool” presented the starting line-ups for the first game in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, which became known on Tuesday, February 21.

Spanish football will be represented by Alaba, Courtois, Carvajal, Eder Militao, Benzema, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrigao and Rüdiger.

British – Alison Becker, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Gakpo, Salah, Henderson, Robertson, Nunez, Baichetich, Gomes and Alexander-Arnold.

The match kicks off at 23:00 Moscow time at the Anfield stadium. “Sport Express”.

On February 15, the German football club Borussia defeated the London club Chelsea in its first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League (Champions League). The only goal in the 63rd minute was scored by Karim Aideyemi.

On the same day, Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 in the match of the 12th round of the English Premier League. Manchester United scored Kevin de Bruyne, as well as Jack Grealish and Erlin Haaland. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scored a penalty shortly before half-time.