LLB student died by jumping into the Ganges, police recovered the body with the help of divers

Kanpur. On Saturday, an LLB student committed suicide by jumping into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage. Police retrieved the body with the help of divers. Police informed the family members about the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. At present, the reason for the suicide has not been ascertained by the police. This incident of suicide by the student took place at around 7:30 in the morning.

Divers descended into the Ganges after people made noise

Please tell that after the LLB student jumped into the Ganges, the people present there started making noise. Divers standing on the shore started searching for the girl in the Ganga. After about 35 minutes she was pulled out, the student had died. According to eyewitnesses, a girl had jumped into the Ganges from the barrage, after which the divers went to Ganga to find her. Got down for

Police interrogating family members

According to Inspector Nawabganj, the name of the student is Anjali Vishwakarma, who is the daughter of Shivkumar Vishwakarma, a resident of Barra 8 of Gujaini police station area. Anjali was pursuing BA LLB course from Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Legal Studies affiliated to CSJMU. Right now the police is not saying anything about why the student committed suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem. The police is interrogating the family members to find out the reasons for the suicide.

Report: Ayush Tiwari