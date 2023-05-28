Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan: 41 processing units ready in Patna, waste of villages will be disposed of

In Patna district, the garbage being collected from the houses is being disposed of in the panchayats regarding cleanliness. Garbage is being disposed of by setting up waste processing units in panchayats. 41 waste processing units are ready in various panchayats. In this maximum five garbage processing units are working in Pandarak block and four in Maner block.

89 Garbage Processing Unit is getting ready

For disposal of waste, 89 waste processing units are being prepared in various panchayats. In this most of the units will have garbage disposal by June 15. The waste is sorted in the waste processing unit. The dry waste is sorted and separated. The work of making compost from wet waste is going on.

Work being done in Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan

Under the Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan, work is being done in the villages under dry and wet waste management. The waste processing unit is being constructed with the funds received from the 15th Finance Commission. In Patna district, out of 309 panchayats, space has been identified for waste processing units in 162 panchayats. In this, waste processing units have been made at 41 places and their geo-tagged.

Construction of maximum processing unit in Dhanrua block

Processing units are being constructed at 89 places in different panchayats of Patna district. In this, maximum 11 garbage processing units are being constructed in Dhanrua block, eight each in Maner and Paliganj, six in Barh and five in Patna Sadar.

NOC of land not found in 32 places

NOC of land has not been received for the construction of processing unit at 32 places. In this, the CO of the concerned block has been asked to mark the land and issue NOC. The source said that for the construction of the garbage processing unit, the heads of the panchayats have been asked to work fast.