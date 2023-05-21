Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan: Five ‘R’ will change the face of villages, cleanliness will also earn

Pramod Jha, Patna. In Patna district, work will be done on Five “R” to make Gram Panchayats clean and beautiful. With this cleanliness will also be able to earn. Due to the processing of the waste coming out of the houses, cleanliness will also be seen. Apart from this, earning can also be done. The five “R’s” include Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover.

Plan to make villages clean and beautiful

Regarding plastic waste, it has to start with Refuge. For this, there is a plan to run an awareness campaign against plastic among the people. Plastic polythene is dangerous in every way. Village-to-village campaign will be launched to stop its use. There is a plan to make the villages clean and beautiful under Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan.

Earning can be done by processing garbage

The source told that earnings can be made by processing dry and wet waste coming out of the houses separately. Compost can be made from wet waste and sold. There is a plan to make compost peat for this. After sorting the plastic waste, it can be recycled and sold by making sheets. For this, waste processing units have to be constructed in all panchayats. For this there is a provision of funds from the 15th Finance Commission.

Garbage processing unit effective in 40 panchayats

Garbage processing units have been constructed in 40 panchayats in Patna district. Here dry and wet waste is being processed separately. This work is being appreciated in Sonmai Panchayat. Work on this is also going on in Mor Purvi Panchayat.

Bihar: Action on five fake teachers of Gaya district, fake from training certificate to marksheet

what is five r

Refuge Do not use plastic.

Reduce – If need be, the use of plastic has to be minimized.

Reuse- Using bad plastic in cement factory, road and bridge construction etc.

Recycle Manufacturing of plastic sheet etc. by recycling plastic

recover- The dirty water coming out of the houses has to be prepared for reuse.