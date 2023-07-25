Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP engaged in laying the chessboard to win the lost seats, practicing caste equation

Loksabha Election 2024: Lucknow, By making a dent in the opposition parties, BJP is engaged in the campaign to change the dice by strengthening the caste equations in the 14 seats it lost in the last Lok Sabha, besides creating psychological pressure on its opponents. After helping former Minister Dara Singh Chauhan and Subhaspa President Om Prakash Rajbhar, it is part of this strategy of the party to include many faces of opposition parties in its camp on Monday. With the influx of new batch of leaders of opposition parties, BJP has tried to strengthen its hold on the Lok Sabha seats of Saharanpur and Moradabad mandals in Purvanchal as well as Western UP. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 out of 80 seats in the state and its ally Apna Dal (S) won two Lok Sabha seats, Mirzapur and Robertsganj. The remaining 16 seats went to the accounts of BSP, SP and Congress. In the by-elections, the BJP wrested the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats from the SP. 14 seats are still out of the party’s control, including Bijnor, Nagina, Saharanpur, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Mainpuri, Rae Bareli, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur and Lalganj. Despite winning the Rampur and Azamgarh seats in the by-elections, the BJP has kept them in the red zone in terms of risk.

