lok sabha election 2024 sensing the move of bjp sp will advance its pawns rjl

Loksabha Election 2024: In the game of checkmate for the Lok Sabha, everyone's eyes are on the opponent's move. The Samajwadi Party has completed its homework on most of the seats in terms of tickets, but the final seal on this will be taken only after seeing the BJP candidate. The main opposition party SP is hopeful that the ruling party will either cut tickets for its 25-30 sitting MPs or change their constituencies. In view of this possibility also, SP is preparing its strategy. In the elections, a large part of the voters shift towards the caste candidate instead of the political party. This is the reason why all major parties pay special attention to caste equations while finalizing tickets. That's why the SP leadership has also planned to keep a constant eye on the decisions regarding the ticket of its rival BJP, so that along with the base vote, their candidate is also suitable in terms of caste equations.