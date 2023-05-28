Lok Sabha Election 2024: Siddaramaiah will gift Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after winning 20 Lok Sabha seats

Loksabha 2024: Congress is upbeat after winning the assembly in Karnataka. Now the party’s eyes are fixed on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set a target for all his cabinet colleagues. He has said that the party should try to win at least 20 out of the total 28 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. Let us tell you that the Chief Minister has filled all the 34 seats in his cabinet by inducting 24 new ministers on Saturday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that with the Lok Sabha elections due in a year, we need at least 20 Lok Sabha constituencies to gift the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Must win.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to the ministers

A statement has been issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, according to which the Chief Minister has instructed the ministers to fulfill their responsibilities with commitment, honesty and agility keeping this goal in mind. The statement quoted Siddaramaiah as saying that we should make sincere efforts to ensure that the guarantees we had assured reach the people. The mistakes of the past should not be repeated this time.

Department allotment work will be completed soon

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured the ministers that the portfolio allocation would be completed soon. He told the ministers that all of you should work actively. Because of our struggle when we were in the opposition, people rejected the misrule of the BJP and held our hands. He said that the ministers should listen to the problems of the people and respond to them. The Chief Minister reminded the ministers that the people of the state have given us unprecedented majority and a huge responsibility.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Siddaramaiah cabinet expansion, 24 new ministers took oath, see full list

Siddaramaiah said that people should not have to come to Vidhana Soudha to get their work done. He instructed the ministers that through our pro-people work, we have to register an unprecedented victory in the Lok Sabha elections again.