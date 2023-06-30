Lok Sabha Election: Bihar increased BJP’s tension! The party is considering NDA’s show of strength

from opposition parties 2024 Lok Sabha Elections In view of the ongoing efforts to unite the ruling B J P Also thinking of doing something bigger. The party is engaged in giving a big shape to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and at the same time it is trying to show its strength. This information has come out from BJP sources. If sources are to be believed, a meeting is expected to be held soon to underline the growing strength of the NDA. This will dispel the perception that the saffron party has no major partners with the departure of some of its oldest allies like the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Janata Dal (United).

In any kind of possible reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers, BJP is trying to include all those allies who have got support of BJP in recent times. Right now there are only three members of the allies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers. RLJP’s Pashupati Kumar Paras is the only cabinet member, while Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel and RPI’s Ramdas Athawale are ministers of state. The BJP recently obtained the signatures of leaders of 13 parties on a statement criticizing the Congress and other opposition parties for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

There may be a reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers

Among the signatories to the statement were Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and AIADMK leader EK Palaniswami, besides leaders representing ruling parties in the northeastern states. Sources said Shinde met senior BJP leaders late Thursday night during his brief visit to the national capital. There is no clarity on what was on the agenda, but it is understood that a possible reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers and the much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet were discussed.

Special focus of BJP in Bihar

BJP is working hard to connect smaller parties of RJD-JD(U) camp in Bihar to strengthen its strength in the state. There is also a strong social equation in favor of Bihar’s ruling coalition. Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who left the JD(U) to form his own party, and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose son recently resigned as a minister from the state government, met Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Has met the national leadership of BJP including Nadda. The BJP is also trying to bring back LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, who is seen as the political successor of his father and veteran Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, into the alliance.

Will Pasmanda Muslims become a trump card for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

some important organizational meeting next month

With the ruling party holding some important organizational meetings next month, it is expected that its focus will be on bringing its allies together. On June 23, in a meeting in Patna, the opposition parties resolved to unite and fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.