Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Abhishek Bachchan will contest on SP ticket from Prayagraj! Discussion of banged entry in politics

Prayagraj: Political parties in UP have started setting their agenda regarding the Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP is trying to return to power once again on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition parties are looking for strong and popular faces. In this episode, the name of Abhishek Bachchan, son of famous actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, is in discussion.

It is being said that Abhishek Bachchan can also step into politics. There are speculations about his contesting the Prayagraj Lok Sabha seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. It is discussed that the state leadership of the party is taking feedback from the local office bearers in this regard. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav himself can go to Mumbai and discuss this with the Bachchan family. If this happens, the party is expected to get benefits on many other Lok Sabha seats including Prayagraj.

Abhishek Bachchan’s mother is a senior SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP. The Bachchan family has close relations with senior SP leaders. Amitabh Bachchan was highly regarded by party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav. The then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav himself reached Mumbai to give the Yash Bharti Award when his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was unwell. Similarly, party president Akhilesh Yadav is also close to this family.

Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha MP from the party for a long time. Even when Amar Singh Yadav, who brought her into the SP, left the party, Jaya Bachchan did not leave the Mulayam family. At the same time, on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Abhishek Bachchan also reached Saifai along with his mother to pay tribute.

Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan has also been an MP from Allahabad in the past. He won the Lok Sabha election in 1984 as a Congress candidate. Amitabh Bachchan had registered victory by defeating former Chief Minister and veteran leader Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna by a huge margin. Amitabh got 68 percent votes.

It is discussed that SP is trying to capture Prayagraj seat through Abhishek Bachchan. BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi is currently the MP from this seat. During the assembly elections, he had asked the party for a ticket for his son, then in return he himself had said that he would not contest the Lok Sabha elections. However, BJP did not give ticket to his son.

There is discussion in the political circles that if the BJP gives ticket to Rita Bahuguna Joshi in the Lok Sabha elections next year, then the situation of 1984 can be seen. Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the daughter of former chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, who was defeated by Amitabh Bachchan in the election. In 2024, if Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Abhishek Bachchan appear in the election field, then the contest will become interesting.

However, no official announcement has been made by the SP in this regard. Along with this, the Bachchan family has also not responded to these discussions. Amitabh Bachchan has already distanced himself from politics after being named in the Bofors scam. At the same time, his wife Jaya Bachchan is fully active in politics.

Now what decision Abhishek takes to enter politics, it will be worth watching. If Abhishek enters politics, then his mother Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are expected to participate in the election campaign. People are already speculating about Amitabh Bachchan’s arrival in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, on the question of making Abhishek Bachchan a candidate, Samajwadi Party’s Yamunapar President Pappu Lal Nishad said that this is just a discussion. It is too early to say anything. And Metropolitan President Syed Iftekhar Hussain said that there is still time for the Lok Sabha elections. Who will be made the candidate, it will be decided only under the leadership of National President Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said that Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha member from SP. His family is a socialist and a follower of socialist ideology. In such a situation, the party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the SP leadership have to decide whether Abhishek Bachchan will contest the election.

The SP spokesperson said that however, if Abhishek Bachchan contests the election, it will be good and he will contest the election well. His father Amitabh Bachchan has also contested elections. Many party leaders feel that if Abhishek Bachchan actually enters politics from UP, it will help in creating an atmosphere in favor of the SP.

