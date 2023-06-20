Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MPs in UP will have to undergo fire test for tickets, information sought in the form

Lucknow: BJP’s mission in UP regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024 will not be 80 easy. For this, the ticket contenders will have to go through a tough test. He will have to assure the party leadership that he has been in the public for the whole five years, has held public dialogues on various issues in the area and has also been successful in connecting every section with the party. The special thing is that all this will not happen by word of mouth, rather they will have to submit their report. After this, the party leadership will investigate the report.

An interesting fight will be seen in the Lok Sabha elections on 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP. While Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has set a target of winning all the seats, the BJP has also started working on it. For this, he has started his great public relations campaign.

Now the BJP MPs will have to give complete information about where they went, on what date and time during this month-long campaign, with whom they met. Not only this, they will also have to give proof of this through photographs. This picture has to be downloaded through the app. For this form has been given to all MPs.

BJP MPs will have to give information about meeting assembly-wise people during the mass public relations campaign. Apart from this, the details of meeting the special people will be prepared separately. In every Lok Sabha, one MP will have to prepare a list of at least one thousand special people. For this, by forming a team, he himself, along with the regional MLA, MLC and workers, will go home and discuss tea with the eminent people.

These dignitaries will include award winning sportspersons, family members of martyrs, families of meritorious students, Padma award winners. The MPs have been asked to contact every house and submit the report by June 30.

Along with this, all the MPs have to prepare a list of those who influence YouTube, Instagram and other social media in the Lok Sabha constituency. A list of 100 such has been asked to be prepared and sent. In this particular information has to be given as to how many of these people who are active on social media post in favor of the party and how many post in opposition.

Along with this, if someone puts a neutral post, then his name will have to be mentioned separately. First of all, it has been asked to focus on such people. Efforts will be made to make them aware of the work of the party in their favor, so that they can get benefit in the elections. At the same time, those who post opposition-supported posts will be contacted. After this, all of them have been called at one place and asked to organize a workshop.

According to senior party leaders, the top leadership is focusing closely on each seat to win 80 Lok Sabha seats. For this, these forms submitted by each MP will be very important. In a way, this will be his report card, on the basis of which his political future will be decided. It will play a very important role in ticket distribution.

