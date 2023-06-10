Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP shows strength in Jharkhand, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje will campaign in Giridih

B J P National Vice President cum former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia will attend the Koderma Lok Sabha level conference on 15th June. The BJP district committee has started preparations for this. BJP District President Mahadev Dubey has given information in this regard.

Vasundhara Raje Scindia will come to Giridih on June 14

BJP District President Mahadev Dubey said that BJP’s great public relations campaign has started from May 30, which will continue till June 30, regarding the 9-year tenure of PM Modi for service, good governance and poor welfare. Under this programme, BJP’s National Vice President cum former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje will come to Giridih on 14th June.

Will be included in the huge public meeting as the chief guest

On June 15, Vasundhara Raje Scindia will attend a huge public meeting at Bagodar Stadium as the chief guest. Earlier, Vasundhara Raje’s program was to be held in Giridih on June 11 and 12, which has been reshuffled.

The party is busy in preparations

BJP District President Mahadev Dubey said that the party is preparing loudly to make Vasundhara Raje’s program historic. She will reach on 14th via Gandey Assembly. Vasundhara Raje will interact with eminent people to get support from Sampark at 4 pm in Mid Way Green of Gandey Vidhansabha. On the same day at 7 pm there will be a dialogue with eminent people in Jhagri of Giridih Vidhansabha. There will be a dialogue with the press in Giridih around 9 am on June 15. After here, Dumri will join the public meeting at Bagodar Stadium after interacting with the eminent people for support from Dumri Guest House under Dumri Vidhansabha.

