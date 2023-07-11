Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP will give a big blow to these parties! Mayawati’s new plan for the Lok Sabha elections

UP Politics: Year 2024: All parties have stepped up their preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Although Uttar Pradesh is very important for every party, this time too, BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP have started sharpening their preparations. Its message has become clear from the meetings of BSP chief Mayawati in the past and the strategies made during this period. In the past, Mayawati had held a meeting in Delhi. The party officials along with the leaders of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh attended the meeting. During this, feedback was sought on the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections in all the three states. Apart from this, the party’s strategy and meetings were also discussed. Along with this, many important guidelines were given in the meeting regarding reshuffle at the party’s organization level and mass base.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij9VwK0_JlA) up news