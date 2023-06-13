lok sabha elections 2024 mayawati announced bsp field its candidates on 40 seats in bihar rjl

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lucknow. Before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a meeting is to be held in Patna on June 23 to bring the opposition parties together against the BJP. Earlier, regarding opposition unity, Bollywood superstar and politician Shatrughan Sinha claimed that a big miracle is going to happen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although every party of the opposition is making the same claim, but in Bihar itself, the formula of how the 7 parties of the Grand Alliance will agree to divide the 40 seats seems complicated. HAM convenor and party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has already left a political storm by demanding 5 seats. Amidst all this, there is a situation of mutual discord between the opposition parties as well. If the Congress did not come to support Arvind Kejriwal in the ordinance brought against the Delhi government, then how would Kejriwal share the stage with him? By the way, Nitish Kumar is claiming that all like-minded opposition parties will come together to defeat the BJP.