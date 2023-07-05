Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Varun Gandhi leave BJP and ride SP’s cycle, Akhilesh Yadav gave a hint

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday targeted the ruling BJP and said that no matter how many experiments the BJP does, its experiment is not going to be successful and now its difficulties are increasing. The SP chief made a one-day visit to Ayodhya. During his stay in Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav met SP workers and prominent party leaders at various places in the district and talked about the historic victory of SP and its allies in 2024. But on whether he can contest the elections, instead of giving a direct answer, Akhilesh said, “SP will field only those who can put up a tough fight.” Are. In such a situation, it was also speculated that Gandhi could be the candidate of SP, the main opposition party of the state, in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.

