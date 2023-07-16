Lok Sabha level workers conference in Hazaribagh, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahato targeted Hemant Soren government

Hazaribagh/Ranchi: AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto said that the work and development claims of the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand are seen hanging only on the government pillars and in the midst of all this, the government sets such an agenda that creates confusion, doubt and confusion among the public. stay on The government has nothing to do with Jharkhand’s issue, idea, topic and public sentiment. This is the reason why the public is unhappy and disappointed with the government. He said these things in the Lok Sabha level workers conference organized in Hazaribagh. On this occasion, many leaders including Congress leader Siddharth Shankar Rai joined the party.

Preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024 intensified

The preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have intensified. All the political parties have started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. AJSU party has also started its preparations through the Lok Sabha level workers conference. In this sequence, a Lok Sabha level workers’ conference cum meeting was organized in Hazaribagh by the AJSU party on Sunday. On the one hand, where many leaders including Congress leader Siddharth Shankar Rai joined the party, on the other hand, Sudesh Mahto targeted the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand through this event. He said that Jharkhand has to be made a state of use, not of use.

The development of the government is visible only on the pillars of the government. We have to make Jharkhand a state of use, not of use. Today, Hazaribagh attended the Lok Sabha level workers’ conference cum meeting. Many leaders and social workers of different political parties joined the party on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/fThJIwjvIJ

— Sudesh Mahto (@SudeshMahtoAJSU) July 16, 2023



What is the solution to the deepening drinking water crisis in Jamshedpur? Former Jharkhand minister and MLA Saryu Rai gave these suggestions

Government does not have any clear policy and planning format

AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto said that the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand has made corruption a courtesy. Due to this common people are helpless and upset. The government has weakened political and democratic institutions, which has affected public service and welfare schemes. The government is working keeping in mind the democratic norms. People in the state yearn for basic facilities like education, health and medicine. The government does not have a clear policy and planning framework.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji inaugurated the library and study center, said this

AJSU’s resolution is the khatian of 1932

Sudesh Mahato said that the Hemant Soren government kept boasting of being the biggest supporter of 1932, but it could not be implemented due to his wrong policy. Actually 1932 is a political tool for Congress and JMM to save their own face, but for AJSU it is determination and commitment.

Shravani Mela 2023: 3000 devotees coming to Baba Basukinath have rested in tent city, LED is there for entertainment

Fierce attack on the work of governance

The AJSU chief fiercely attacked the functioning of the administration. The government has blamed the government on the condition of health, education, energy, irrigation, drinking water, rural development and agriculture. He said that those who never sweated are handling the reins of power. Obviously how would they know the pain of the state. We have to make our Jharkhand not a laboratory, but more dynamic for use.

Shravani Mela 2023: Eastern Railway announced regarding the rush of devotees, these special trains will run from July 17

Hemant Sarkar playing with poor children

Sudesh Mahto said that there is a huge shortage of teachers in government schools in the state. Because of which the standard of education has fallen. The children of the poor study in government schools, but due to lack of quality education, the future of all those children is in darkness. This government is playing with the future of poor children.

Sudesh Mahto, AJSU chief, blamed the government on the condition of health, education, energy, irrigation, drinking water, rural development and agriculture. He said that those who never sweated are handling the reins of power. Obviously how would they know the pain of the state. We have to make our Jharkhand not a laboratory, but more dynamic for use.

these are the special things

AJSU’s Lok Sabha level workers conference cum meeting

Preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024 intensified

Many leaders including Congress leader Siddharth Shankar Rai joined the party

Sudesh Mahato targeted the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand

Sudesh Mahato said – People are unhappy and disappointed with the government

Government does not have any clear policy and planning format

Hemant Soren government has made corruption a courtesy

Common people are helpless and troubled

Government weakened political and democratic institutions

The government is working keeping democratic norms in mind

Basic facilities like education, health and medicine are missing

AJSU’s resolution is the khatian of 1932

The Hemant Soren government boasts of being an advocate for 1932