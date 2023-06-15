Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in the special session of Goa, ‘Reputation of the House increases with the dignified conduct of the members’

Goa : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the special session of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The session was organized on the topic ‘Developed India 2047: Role of People’s Representatives’. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has come to Goa on a one-day visit. On this occasion, Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tavadkar, Ministers of Government of Goa and members of the Legislative Assembly were present along with many dignitaries.

India achieved many achievements in 75 years

Addressing the special session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that India has achieved many achievements in the democratic journey of 75 years. The country has made a big leap in areas like education, health, infrastructure, which has a direct impact on the lives of the people. Legislative institutions have also played an important role in this journey and they have been continuously strengthened. He said that today there is an efficient leadership in the country and there are hardworking people, on whose strength the country is continuously progressing. He hoped that the dream of making a developed India by 2047 would definitely be fulfilled.

What is the responsibility of all legislative bodies from Panchayat to Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that it is the responsibility of all legislative bodies from Panchayat to Parliament to effectively convey the problems of the people to the executive. He emphasized that there should be a high level of discussion and dialogue in our legislatures and the proceedings of the legislatures should be conducted peacefully and with dignity. Expressing the view that there are enough avenues to express dissent in a parliamentary democracy, Birla said that if dissent is expressed with decorum inside the House, it enhances the prestige of the country and Indian democracy. He suggested that the people’s representatives should give voice to the hopes and aspirations of the people in the House, so that their problems could be solved. He further said that dignified behavior inside the House increases the prestige of the House.

Comprehensive debate on legal proposals

Referring to the proper participation of the members in the law-making process, Lok Sabha Speaker OG Birla said that there should be a comprehensive debate on the legal proposals brought by the government. Our aim in this discussion should be that what effect will they have on the lives of common people. He insisted that the wider the discussion on the laws, the more effective the laws would be. He further said that in the changing perspective, the hopes and aspirations of the common man have increased from the Legislature. But, at the same time the needs of the public have increased even more than that. For this, it is necessary that we decide our priorities and try our best to fulfill them. He expressed the view that in contemporary times, there is a demand from the people that their aspirations should be fulfilled through the House, their problems should be resolved. He said that as a public representative, it is our moral responsibility to continuously work for the socio-economic development of the people and try to fulfill their needs.

How will the great resolution be accomplished

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, he said that the achievement of this great resolution is possible only when every citizen of the country and all the institutions of the country, including the elected institutions of the country, are there. For this, make a collective effort with a dedicated spirit. He stressed that the country’s legislative institutions will have to play a leading role in the fulfillment of this resolution.

The distance between the public and the legislature should be reduced

Emphasizing that the distance between the public and the legislature will have to be reduced by proper use of information technology and technology, he said that public has faith in democratic processes, but public participation should also be strong in this. He suggested that all the legislative assemblies of the country will have to make maximum use of technology. Along with this, proper arrangements for capacity building of the members of the Legislative Assembly will ensure their meaningful participation in law making, so that the law makers will be able to make their respective legislatures the best. He said that the more the people’s representatives enhance their knowledge and abilities, the more they will be able to do public welfare work. He emphasized on building such a political culture, which has public interest, concern and service at its core.

Goa on the path of development

Referring to the illustrious history of the Goa Legislative Assembly, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the Assembly has played an important role in the socio-economic development of Goa and the welfare of the people. Today, Goa is on the path of development on the strength of many people-oriented laws made by the assembly and this state has emerged as a tourist attraction all over the world. Referring to the rapid development of infrastructure in the state, he praised the vision and efforts of the state government.

CM Sawant congratulated

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, in his address first congratulated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the inauguration of the new Parliament House. He said that it is his firm belief that the new Parliament will prove to be the gift of Amrit Kaal for the coming generations of the country. He further said that Lok Sabha has a rich tradition and legacy of discussions, consensus, disagreement and united spirit on issues of national importance. Remembering veteran leaders like Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj etc., he said that these inspirational leaders have enhanced the dignity of the House by their actions.

2047 the dream of developed India will be fulfilled

In the context of the comprehensive roadmap for the nation given by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Dr. Sawant said that it is such a grand vision that will fulfill the dream of a developed India in the year 2047. He further said that this concept of Developed India 2047 includes the role of various aspects of the nation’s progress. Dr. Sawant emphasized that the role of elected representatives is very important to fulfill this resolution and all people’s representatives from Panchayat to Parliament will have to make efforts in this direction.

Making a developed India should be our goal: Assembly Speaker

In his welcome address, Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tavadkar said that building a self-reliant and developed India should be our goal and for this, along with other stakeholders, Legislatures also have an important role to play. He suggested that during the process of law making, it is also necessary to study their implementation and their impact on the public. He said that it is the duty of all the legislators to contribute in maintaining the faith of the people in the democratic process.