Loksabha Chunav 2024: These stalwarts are trying to strengthen BJP in UP, a new equation is being created

Loksabha Election 2024: Lucknow. Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing to cross the figure of 50 percent vote share in Uttar Pradesh by helping small parties! Has gathered. Preparation is now for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In such a situation, the party does not want to leave any stone unturned regarding this battle. The work on the plan to strengthen the core vote bank and connect other vote banks has intensified. From CM Yogi Adityanath to State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, they are seen working on a large scale. BJP has started preparing to help regional parties. The influence of these parties is visible in their respective pockets. By working with these parties, the opposition Samajwadi Party had left a big impact during the UP elections 2022. SP President Akhilesh Yadav managed to get the biggest vote share ever since the formation of the party by shifting the votes of smaller parties. BJP has now started making some similar efforts. Discussion has started on three regional parties and many big leaders joining BJP and NDA on 24th July.

