Loksabha Election 2024: NDA will answer the opposition's Mahajutan on July 18, know who has how much power...

Opposition-Meeting: The year 2024 is very important for the country, because in this year Lok Sabha election It has to happen and the country will get a new government. holding power BJP On the one hand, while the government wants to retain its chair with full force, on the other hand, the opposition is engaged in formulating a strategy to grab its chair. Before the Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections are also to be held in four states at the end of this year, that is why all the political parties of the country are in race.

giants are gathering

The opposition is uniting to oust the Narendra Modi government from power in the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in Patna, on the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, 15 opposition parties came together on one platform and now 24 parties are gathering in Bengaluru on 17th July. This grand meeting of the opposition has been organized on 17 and 18 July. The meeting is very special because all the veterans are gathering in this meeting. To boost the morale of the opposition, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will also be a part of the Bengaluru meeting. Trinamool Congress leader Mamta Banerjee will also attend this meeting along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Opposition engaged in handling the family

On the other hand, the ruling NDA is also busy in nurturing its clan. Not only this, those parties will also participate in the NDA meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 18, which had left the government some time ago in anger. It is being told that a total of 19 parties of NDA will participate in this meeting. While the purpose of this meeting is to show solidarity, it is also to tell the opposition that no matter how hard you try, it is not so easy to shake us from power.

What do voters want?

Needless to say that before the riots of the Lok Sabha elections, both the ruling party and the opposition are trying to show themselves strong and united. Now the citizens of the country are also aware of this fact that what political parties show is not the truth. In such a situation, every citizen of the country wants to know that for whom he will spend his precious vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, what are his policies and how he will take the country on the path of development. Along with this, every voter also wants to know that what is the strength of the alliance for which he will vote and how united they are. So let’s try to know what is the strength of the grand alliance of the opposition and the NDA-

Parties included in NDA

The NDA was formed in 1998 to unite non-Congress parties. At present it has 19 members and the position of major parties in the Lok Sabha is as follows-

BJP-303

Shiv Sena-18

Lok Janshakti Party-6

Akali Dal-2

Apna Dal-2

AJSU-1

NDPP-1

National Democratic Party-1

These parties of NDA have got seats in the Lok Sabha, while it has some other allies too, who did not get victory in the last Lok Sabha elections. Prominent among them are the Assam Gana Parishad, the Lok Samta Party and the Hindustan Awam Morcha.

The aim of the Grand Alliance is to remove Modi

The ruling party has been continuously attacking the grand alliance of the opposition and has been saying that the grand alliance of the opposition is just a group of selfish people where all have gathered to serve their own interests. Before the meeting of the opposition in Bengaluru, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai said that the opposition is calling it a grand alliance but actually it is not an alliance, their only aim is to remove PM Modi from power. But their dream is not going to come true because if zero is added to zero, the result will remain zero.

grand alliance parties

On the other hand, there are 24 major parties involved in the Grand Alliance, out of which the position of major parties is as follows-

INC-52

TMC-22

JDU-16

DMK-23

Samajwadi Party-5

National Conference-3

CPI-2

CPIM-3

The opposition is very excited about the meeting of the Grand Alliance and is saying that in this meeting the complete roadmap to oust the BJP will be prepared. Even in response to the questions being raised by the ruling party regarding the leadership, the Grand Alliance is saying that it is neither an issue nor a dispute. While the truth is that there are many leaders in the grand alliance who are ambitious and if the circumstances are favorable to them, they can claim the post of PM. Sharad Pawar, Mamta Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal are leaders of this category.

