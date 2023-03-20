March 20 - BLiTZ. Joe Lombardo, leader of the United National Anti-War Coalition, commented on the current US tactics after the war in Iraq. He believes that the authorities changed their approach after the tragedy.

At the same time, US aggression has not gone away. Only the tactics of its manifestation have changed. Lombardo is convinced that the Americans have nevertheless drawn their conclusions and do not want a repetition of that history. We are talking about the military conflict between Iraq and Vietnam. At the same time, in those days something similar happened to what is happening now. Lombardo thinks so.

The European Union agreed with the need to arrest Vladimir Putin March 20, 2023 at 11:17

Now, the aggression of the West is expressed in sanctions, as well as the actions of those countries that are ready to fight for the States. In this regard, Lombardo called on the world to rally against the offender and “create an alternative to the economic, political and military hegemony of the United States.”