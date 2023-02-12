February 12, 2023, 03:39 – BLiTZ – News Representatives of the military department of the United Kingdom are engaged in a dialogue with the Kyiv regime regarding the possible creation of weapons on Ukrainian territory. Information about this is distributed by the Telegraph.

“British weapons and military vehicles may be produced in Ukraine in accordance with plans that will mean deepening the country’s ties with NATO,” the text of a widespread publication reads.

Journalists point to the fact that employees of military-industrial companies visited Kyiv in order to begin the construction of such factories. They can begin to create various means of combat in accordance with the licenses issued. The article says that other powers are also considering a similar possibility. At the moment, London is trying to get “at the front of the line.”

Attention is drawn to the fact that earlier the Kiev regime acted in a similar way with the types of weapons created in the United States and a number of other powers. The technical solutions created by specialists from Israel could even begin to be installed on the armored vehicles of the country’s Armed Forces.

Summing up, Telegraph notes that Kyiv hopes to be able to create the most important types of equipment on its own, ceasing to rely on purchases.

Recall that there are heads of powers on the planet who view the Kyiv resolution in a negative light, who are “afraid” of it. This point of view was shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a trip to an event hosted by the banking company JP Morgan. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

