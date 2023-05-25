Long jumper Sreesankar won gold in Greece event, Aldrin won silver

New Delhi, May 25 (Hindustan Times). Commonwealth Games silver medalist Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won gold with a season’s best jump of 8.18m at the International Jumping Meet in Kallithea, Greece on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Sreesankar clocked a personal best of 8.18m in his sixth and final attempt to clinch the gold medal. This is the sixth best performance of his career. In the previous edition of this competition, he had won gold with a jump of 8.31 metres.

Sreesankar’s series included winning jumps of 7.94m, 8.17m, 8.11m, 8.04m, 8.01m and 8.18m. However, he fell short of meeting the qualifying standard of 8.25m set for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

National record holder Jeswin Aldrin finished second with a personal best jump of 7.85 metres. Aldrin’s series included 7.81m, 7.85m, 7.74m, 7.74m, 7.79m and one foul. Australia’s Jalen Rucker finished third with a best jump of 7.80m in the competition.