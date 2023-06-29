Looks, Mileage or Safety! What aspects do Indians pay attention to before buying a car? learn

What Is Most Important In Car: Till some time ago, an advertisement of a car company used to appear on TV. The tag line was- ‘Car kitna deti hai?’. Now it has become a thing of the past. People’s attitude towards buying a car is changing very fast. Earlier, where vehicles were sold in the name of looks and mileage, now people have started looking at the safety features of the car before buying it. A recent survey has revealed this thing.

Biggest concern is security

Safety is one of the biggest concerns among consumers while buying a car and their decision to buy a vehicle depends on the safety rating and the number of air bags in the vehicle. It has been said in a survey report. According to the study conducted by Skoda Auto India and NIQ Bases, fuel efficiency measurement has now moved up to the third position while buying a car.

The study revealed that there is a strong consumer preference for car safety features and 9 out of 10 customers believed that all cars in India should have a safety rating. According to the study, the decision of the customer while buying a car depends the most on the car crash rating. In the survey, 22.3 percent of the customers preferred it, while 21.6 percent preferred the number of airbags. When it comes to the crash rating for the car, 22.2 per cent customers preferred a 5-star rating while 21.3 per cent customers opted for a 4-star rating.

Fuel efficiency still a big factor

As per the survey, zero crash rating was chosen by the lowest 6.8 per cent customers. As per the report, fuel efficiency remained the third most important factor with 15 per cent of the customers at the time of vehicle purchase. It said that about 67 percent of the respondents are already car owners, who have a car worth more than five lakh rupees. About 33 percent of the respondents do not have a car but want to buy a car worth more than five lakh rupees within a year.