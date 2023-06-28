Loot again in Delhi, the country’s capital is becoming crime capital! Delhi Police running after criminals

Delhi, the capital of the country, seems to be becoming the crime capital. Daylight looting and murder have become a common thing in Delhi. The latest case is of Kashmere Gate area of ​​Delhi. Where about four lakh rupees have been looted from a businessman. At the same time, after the incident, the Delhi Police is investigating the matter. Delhi Police said that on Tuesday late evening, a businessman was robbed of about Rs 4 lakh in Kashmiri Gate area. Police said that the incident is being investigated from all angles.

Information was received that around Rs 4 lakhs have been looted from a businessman in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area last evening. Investigation is being done: Delhi Police

It is worth mentioning that just 4 days ago, criminals had looted about two lakh rupees from a person in Delhi. The criminals carried out the film-style robbery at gunpoint by stopping the car from a delivery agent and his associate in the Pragati Maidan tunnel. However, the police have also arrested seven people in connection with the robbery.

In the CCTV footage received by the Delhi Police, four motorcycle-borne miscreants were seen stopping the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises located in Chandni Chowk and his associate’s cab and looting a bag full of cash worth about two lakh rupees from both of them at gunpoint.

