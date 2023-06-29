Loot of five crores in Giridih’s Jamua, the amount was being transported from Patna to Kolkata

There has been an incident of cash loot of five crore rupees in Bati of Jamua police station area. The money was kept in a box made in an SUV and it was being taken from Patna to Kolkata. The incident is of late night of 21st June. Gujarat resident Mayur Singh has lodged an FIR in this regard. The matter was investigated in a confidential manner, but the mystery has not yet been solved. Income Tax Department has been informed. Police is prima facie finding it to be a case of hawala business.

Mayur Singh says that he is working as a technician in Gujarat. He was identified with a person named Govind Singh Solanki. He assured to get a good job. Later Govind Singh asked him to go from Gujarat to Delhi and then from Delhi to Kanpur. When he reached Kanpur, a person named Karan Bhai received him there. After staying there for three days, he was made to meet Jagat Singh Jadeja alias Jagat Bhai from Gujarat.

Jagat Singh brought him to Patna by sitting in Creta (RJ 45 CU / 9964). Here he was told that five crore rupees have to be taken from Patna to Kolkata by this Creta vehicle. Five crore rupees were taken in cash from the DY company of Patna and put in a box inside the vehicle. They left for Kolkata at around 8-9 pm on 20th June.

Mayur Singh was driving the car. Mayur Singh and Jagat Singh stopped at a petrol pump located near Tikamgaha village in Jamua at around 1.30 am on the night of 21st June and got oil filled. Had just moved ahead from here, a Scorpio overtook and stopped the vehicle near Bati village. Five people got down from the Scorpio, got the Creta door opened and took the key. After alighting both, the criminals started walking with the Creta car. At five in the morning, both of them saw their Creta car near a hotel on the road. The entire amount was made missing by breaking open a box on the bottom of the floor of the car.

The lock was found hanging from where the money was to be taken



On the basis of Mayur’s statement, the police has started the investigation. Mayur has mentioned Patna’s DY company, but the police could not find any such board at the mentioned address. On Mayur’s tip, the police reached a house, which was said to be the office of the DY company, but the investigation could not be done because the room in the house was locked.

On the written application of Gujarat’s Mayur Singh, an FIR has been registered for the loot of five crores. The amount is huge, so a special investigation team has been formed under the leadership of Mukesh Kumar Mahto, SDPO of Khorimhua.-

Amit Renu, SP