lord jagannath came in the dream of nawab asafuddaula of awadh know the secret rjl

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Lucknow. Apart from Jagannathpuri, there is a 500-year-old temple of Lord Jagannath in Lucknow, which was built by Nawab Asafuddaula of Awadh. After the construction of this temple was completed, he got the moon installed on its dome, which is still present today. The history of this temple is very interesting. Let us tell you that the temple is built at a short distance from Chinhat and Malhaur railway stations. This whole area is famous by the name Sarai Sheikh. This entire temple is made of Lakhori bricks. On entering this temple, Lord Ganesha is on the right side and Garuda is on the left side. Jagannath is seated in front with sister Subhadra and elder brother Balaram. Shaligram is also God. Now let’s talk about the idol because of which this entire temple has been built. In this temple there is a statue of black colored quadrilateral Lord Vishnu above Lord Jagannath.