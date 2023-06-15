Lord Jagannath is ill in Anavasar Griha of Jagannath Temple, treatment is going on with Dashmooli medicine, will give darshan on eye festival

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash: On Snan Purnima (June 4) Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, who fell ill due to excessive bath, are being treated in Anavasar Griha of Jagannath temples. Special medicine was prepared in Kharsawan, Haribhanja and Seraikela and given to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. According to tradition, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are fed medicine prepared from ten herbs of the forest on Anavasar Dashami. During this time, to increase the immunity, the sick Mahaprabhu is treated with the decoction of different types of herbs and juice of seasonal fruits from indigenous remedies.

Rath Yatra on 20th June

According to tradition, after consuming this medicine, the health of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra starts improving. After getting completely healthy, the Lord will appear to the devotees on the day of eye festival. The new youthful form of the Lord will be seen on the festival of eyes. Just a day after this, on June 20, riding on a chariot, they will leave for the Gundicha temple. This is called Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. At present Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are not giving darshan to the devotees due to illness. After giving Dashmooli medicine to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, it was also distributed among the devotees as Prasad. It is believed that by taking this medicine, people stay away from diseases for one year.

Rajvaidya family preparing medicine for Lord Jagannath from generation to generation

For the last two hundred years, the Rajvaidya family of Kharsawan has been preparing medicine for Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra during illness in Anavasar Griha. The members of Dash family of Kumharsahi prepare medicine for Lord Jagannath from generation to generation. In the past Raj Vaidya Dasharathi Dash, then Golak Chandra Dash, Satya Kinkar Dash etc used to prepare medicines. Presently Niranjan Dash ‘Pinku’ prepares medicine for Lord Jagannath. In this regard, Niranjan Dash explains that Dashmooli medicine is prepared from ten different herbs. For this, one has to go to different parts of Kharsawan for three to four days to collect herbs. Medicinal parts of Krishna Parni, Shaal Parni, Agibathu, Phanfana, Pateli, Gokhra, Bel, Gamhari, Labing Koli, Ankranti are mixed in this medicine. There is a lot of mention of these medicinal herbs in Ayurveda as well. After this, medicine is prepared from these herbs in prescribed quantity. After this, according to tradition, this medicine is fed to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on Anavasar Dashami. Dashmool herb is also being given to Mahaprabhu to control his body temperature. Dashmula herb has anti-pruritic properties which are beneficial for curing high fever. It keeps the body temperature right.

Krishna Parani is a rare herb to be included in medicine

Krishna Parani, which is included in the medicine of Dashmularishta, is a very rare medicinal herb. It is available with great difficulty. This plant is rarely found in the forests. Some years Krishna Parni is not found in the forest even after a lot of search. In such a situation, work is done with dried Krishna Parni. This time the Lord has been offered fresh Krishna Parni brought from the forest.

