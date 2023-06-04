Lord Jagannath took a great bath in seclusion, will give darshan on 19th June on Eye festival, Rath Yatra will start on 20th June

Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash: Amidst chants of Jai Jagannath, the bath journey of Lord Jagannath was organized in the Jagannath temples located at Haribhajan, Seraikela, Chandil and Kharsawan. From the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan were brought to the bathing pavilion by the priests with Vedic chants. After this, first Surya Puja, then Snan Yatra was performed. During this, a crowd of devotees gathered. Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra have fallen ill after the great bath. He has been kept in Ansar Griha. Now Mahaprabhu will not be seen for the next 15 days. On June 19, there will be visions of the supernatural form of Mahaprabhu on the festival of eyes.

Bathing journey of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan was organized with reverence and gaiety at the Jagannath Temple located in Haribhanja on Sunday. The fourth idol from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was brought to the bathing pavilion and bathed. During this, a paste of agaru, sandalwood, cow’s ghee, milk, curd, honey, turmeric etc. was also applied. After this, 35 urns to Lord Jagannath, 42 urns to elder brother Balabhadra, 20 urns to sister Subhadra and 11 urns to Sudarshan were bathed with water at the bathing pavilion amidst the sound of conch shells and thunderbolts by the devotees. The darshan of Lord Jagannath at the bathing pavilion is considered very important. Late in the evening, the Chaturtha idol was brought from Snan Mandap to Ansar Griha, where for the next 15 days worship will be done in secret. Now Lord Jagannath Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be treated with different herbs for 15 days. During this, a large number of people including the priests of the temple Pt. Pradeep Dash, Balram Das, Jagannath Tripathi, Zamindar Vidya Vinod Singhdev, Sanjay Singhdev, Rajesh Singhdev, Prithviraj Singhdev had reached the bath of Maha Prabhu.

Lord Jagannath went into seclusion for 15 days after Mahasnan, will appear to devotees on June 19

Lord Jagannath, elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra were bathed with milk, curd, honey, Gangajal, rose water etc. . During the bath of the Lord, worship was performed by the priests who had come from Kashi by reciting mantras. Maha Aarti was performed after worship. During this, Prasad was distributed among the devotees. On the occasion, Vidyanand Saraswati, Mahant of Juna Akhara cum Pardih Kali Mandir said that Trimurti was bathed. Lord falls ill after bath. Because of which they are treated in Ansar Griha for 15 days. On this occasion Mahant Vidyanand Saraswati, Mahant Kesavanand Saraswati, Mahant Indranand Saraswati, Mahant Meghanand Saraswati, AJSU leader Harelal Mahto, BJP leader Muchiram Bauri, Ratnakar Khaitan, Deepu Jaiswal, Khagen Mahto, Madhu Gorai, Prabodh Oraon, Bobby Jalan, Ashish Kundu, Madhu Singh, Angad Gop, Sanjay Chowdhary, Jitendra Singh, Mrityunjay Soni, Lal Mohan Das, Manoj Verma etc were present.

Bathing journey of Lord Jagannath Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra was organized with simplicity in the Jagannath Temple located at Rajbari, Kharsawan. The priests of the temple took down the idols of Lord Jagannath Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the throne of the temple and offered prayers with Vedic chants on the bath journey. During this, after Havan Puja, all the rituals of Snan Yatra were performed. Pt Ambujakhyo Acharya, Rajaram Satpathi and other priests completed the Snan Yatra Puja. After Mahaprabhu’s great bath, all the three idols were taken inside the temple. It may be known that Lord Jagannath is being worshiped in Rajbari for more than 200 years. The secret service of the Lord will be done by the servants of the temple. No one will see Lord Jagannath Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in 15 days. On June 19, a day before the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath’s new youthful form will be seen on the Netra Utsav. The annual Rath Yatra will take place on 20th June.

Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and goddess Subhadra were bathed with Vedic chants in Jagannath temple of Seraikela on the full moon day of Jyestha month. Special prayers were offered in the Jagannath temple on Dev Snan Purnima. After this, Lord Jagannath’s elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra were bathed. Before this, pundits worshiped Lord Jagannath with Vedic chants. The priests completed the Snan Yatra Puja. Lord Jagannath has become ill after his bath. He will be treated in a closed room for the next 15 days. All the rituals were performed in the temple during the Snan Yatra. During this time God will not give darshan to his devotees. During this Bhandara was organized and Prasad was distributed among the devotees. During this, a large number of people including temple priests Bramhanand Mohapatra, Raja Singhdev, Rajesh Mishra, Shankar Satapati, Sumit Mohapatra, Sushant Mohapatra, Manoj Chowdhary were present.